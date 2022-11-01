(Alexandria, MN)--The 2nd Annual Halloween Parade with Vikingland Community Support Program took place yesterday evening. (Monday) The parade got underway at 5:30 p.m. The parade started at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and made its way up to Fillmore down to 9th Ave.
A great crowd of children and adults dressed in Halloween costumes were on hand to witness all the parade entries and to get lots, and lots of candy.
Organizer Becky Schmitz, of Vikingland Community Support Program, was thrilled with the number of floats and people along the parade route. She said that they had 40 participates/entries in the parade. Last year they had 27 so the parade continues to grow each year.
Plans are already underway for next year's event.