(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says that 276 accidents were reported this past 4th of July Weekend on state roadways. They say that in most cases speed was the major factor. Distracted driving was another major factor in the crashes.
Two people were killed over the long holiday weekend. One person was killed on Friday heading into the weekend in Martin County, and the other fatality was on Sunday in Stevens County.
The Minnesota State Patrol is conducting a speed enforcement campaign through the end of July.