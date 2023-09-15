(Alexandria, MN)--Alexandria Technical and Community College is gearing-up for some international fun once again this year. Get ready to sample your way through global cuisines at the 2023 Alexandria Diversity Fest. After smashing success in 2022, the event is back with an array of delicious, culturally diverse food and drinks from local restaurants.
The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alexandria Technical and Community College Law Enforcement Center.
Parking will be available at the lot south of the Law Enforcement Center. All are welcome to attend the event this year.
Authentic, Cultural Delights — $1 Each
Delight your tastebuds with a variety of authentic, culturally diverse foods from community restaurants. Chinese, French, Mexican, Scandinavian, Honduran, Hawaiian, Lebanese and Scandinavian,
Food and drinks (non-alcoholic) are sample-sized (2-3 bites). The cost is one ticket per item ($1). Tickets can be purchased at the event (cash only).
Event admission is free.
Entertainment
Experience the world on stage, including Colombian dancing, Native American singers and drummers, Mexican folk dancers, and a traditional la crosse demonstration. For the kids, there will be balloon animals and friendship bracelets.
Location & Parking
Diversity Fest is at Alexandria Technical and Community College in the Law Enforcement Center (south side of campus). Parking is available in the lot south of the building. Signs and volunteers will be on hand to direct you.
Additional information
Food, drinks, and entertainers will be listed on the event website: alexdiversityfest.com.
About the event
Diversity Fest is a non-profit event organized by local volunteers passionate about celebrating diversity, promoting inclusivity, and strengthening bonds in our community.
Sponsors
These sponsors help make Diversity Fest possible:
- Alexandria Technical & Community College
- Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce
- Inclusion Network
- PrimeWest Health
- Douglas Machine
- Rotary Club of Alexandria
- Elden's Fresh Foods
- West Central Initiative