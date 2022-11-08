Preliminary Returns
Federal Offices
U.S. Representative District (45.25% precincts reporting)
Travis "Bull" Johnson, Legal Marijuana Now 5.42%
Michelle Fischbach, Republican 65.23%
Jill Abahsain, Democratic-Farmer-Labor 29.29%
State Offices
State Senator District 12 (52.56% of precincts reporting)
Torrey Westrom, Republican 71.00%
Kari Dorry, Democratic-Farmer-Labor 25.78%
Ashley Klingbeil, We The People 3.18%
Sate Senator District 9 (44.26% of precincts reporting)
Jordan Rasmusson, Republican 60.10%
Cornel Walker, Democratic-Farmer-Labor 29.85%
State Representative District 9B (14.29 % of precincts reporting)
Tom Murphy, Republican 63.93%
Jason Satter, Democratic-Farmer-Labor 35.84%
State Representative District 12A (58.4% of precincts reporting)
Paul H. Anderson, Republican 73.18%
Edie Barrett, Democratic-Farmer-Labor 26173%
State Representative District 9A (70.75% of precincts reporting)
Jeff Backer, Republican 66.42%
Nancy Jost, Democratic-Farmer-Labor 33.2%
State Representative District 12B (41.94% of precincts reporting)
Mary Franson, Republican 77.05%
Jeremy Vinar, Democratic-Farmer-Labor 22.87%
Governor and Lieutenant Governor (66 of 87 counties reporting)
Steve Patterson and Matt Huff, Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis 0.88%
James McCaskel and David Sandbeck, Legal Marijuana Now 1.13%
Scott Jensen and Matt Birk, Republican 41.54%
Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan, Democratic-Farmer-Labor 55.39%
Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter, Independence-Alliance 0.70%
Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A. Dwire, Socialist Workers 0.32%
Secretary of State (66 of 87 counties reporting)
Kim Crockett, Republican 42.25%
Steve Simon, Democratic-Farmer-Labor 57.67%
State Auditor (66 of 87 counties reporting)
Will Finn, Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis 1.82%
Tim Davis, Legal Marijuana Now 3.55%
Ryan Wilson, Republican 44.24%
Julie Blaha, Democratic-Farmer-Labor 50.33%
Attorney General (66 of 87 counties reporting)
Jim Schultz, Republican 46.50%
Keith Ellison, Democratic-Farmer-Labor 53.40%
Douglas County Offices
County Commissioner District 5
Shane A. Schmidt 0.00%
Heather A. Larson 0.00%
County Auditor - Treasurer
Vicki Doehling 0.00%
County Recorder
Mary Skillings 0.00%
County Sheriff
Troy Wolbersen 0.00%
County Attorney
Chad Larson 0.00%
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
District 1
Paul Barsness 0.00%
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
District 3
Rodney Froemming 0.00%
City Offices City of Alexandria
Council Member City of Alexandria Ward 1
Bill Franzen 0.00%
School District Offices
School Board Member Position 2 Independent School District
No. 206 (Alexandria)
Alan Zeithamer 0.00%
Vern Engstrom 0.00%
School Board Member Position 3 Independent School District
No. 206 (Alexandria)
Lynne M. Lommen 0.00%
Shawn Reilly 0.00%
School Board Member Position 4 Independent School District
No. 206 (Alexandria)
Laura Knudsen 0.00%
Sandra Susag 0.00%
School Board Member Position 5 Independent School District
No. 206 (Alexandria)
Maureen Eigen 0.00%
City Offices City of Brandon
Mayor City of Brandon
Roger Campbell 0.00%
Council Member City of Brandon
Jesee Beaumia 0.00%
Kevin Wade Challes 0.00%
Jordyn Bossert 0.00%
City Offices City of Carlos
Todd Burgess 0.00%
Kelly Kees 0.00%
Lyle Yochim 0.00%
City Offices City of Evansville
Mayor City of Evansville
Chuck Steffenson 0.00%
Council Member City of Evansville
Monica Olson 0.00%
Julie Aasness 0.00%
City Offices City of Forada
Mayor City of Forada
David Reller 0.00%
City Offices City of Garfield
Mayor City of Garfield
-
Council Member City of Garfield
Ryan Holverson 0.00%
Trent Ziegelman 0.00%
City Offices City of Kensington
Mayor City of Kensington
Jim Schecker 0.00%
Council Member City of Kensington
Brock L. Green 0.00%
Jared Johnson 0.00%
Joe Miles 0.00%
City Offices City of Miltona
Mayor City of Miltona
Alan Bettermann 0.00%
Brian Carpenter 0.00%
Council Member City of Miltona
Mickey Lint 0.00%
Pam Ward 0.00%
David Ward 0.00%
Kevin Lee 0.00%
Joseph Leesch 0.00%
City Offices City of Nelson
Mayor City of Nelson
-
Council Member City of Nelson
Sean Gay 0.00%
Corina M. Weinhandl 0.00%
City Offices City of Osakis
Mayor City of Osakis
Daniel J. Wessel 0.00%
Laura Backes 0.00%
Randy Anderson 0.00%
Stephanie Finnegan 0.00%
Grant County Offices
Grant County Sheriff
Jon Combs 0.00%
Grant County Attorney
Justin R. Anderson 0.00%
Grant County Recorder
HollyJo Wevley 0.00%
City Offices Elbow Lake
Council Member City of Elbow Lake
Darryl Larson 0.00%
Julie Larson 0.00%
Pope County Offices
County Commissioner District 1
Paul Gremmels 0.00%
County Auditor-Treasurer
Stephanie Rust 0.00%
County Recorder
Sarah Green 0.00%
County Sheriff
Tim Riley 0.00%
County Recorder
Sarah Green 0.00%
City Offices Glenwood
Mayor City of Glenwood
Sherri Olson Kazda 0.00%
Council Member City of Glenwood
Brent Cochran 0.00%
Neil W. Haynes 0.00%
City Offices Lowry
Mayor City of Lowry
_
Council Member City of Lowry
Virgil Cozlahr 0.00%
Mayor City of Starbuck
Gary Elmer Swenson 0.00%
Council Member City of Starbuck
Dane Christensen 0.00%
Christopher Taffe 0.00%
Mayor City of Villard
Jason Rupp 0.00%
Council Member City of Villard
Dean Chilan 0.00%
Mayor City of Sauk Centre
Warren Stone 0.00%
Council Member City of Sauk Centre
Heidi Leach 0.00%
Joseph Fuechtmann 0.00%