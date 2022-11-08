2022 Local Election Results--Thank you to our Sponsors

                    Preliminary Returns

 

                     Federal Offices

U.S. Representative District (45.25% precincts reporting)

Travis "Bull" Johnson, Legal Marijuana Now  5.42%

Michelle Fischbach,  Republican   65.23%

Jill Abahsain,  Democratic-Farmer-Labor    29.29%

                    State Offices

State Senator District 12 (52.56% of precincts reporting)

Torrey Westrom,  Republican   71.00%

Kari Dorry,  Democratic-Farmer-Labor  25.78%

Ashley Klingbeil,  We The People  3.18%

Sate Senator District 9  (44.26% of precincts reporting)

Jordan Rasmusson, Republican  60.10%

Cornel Walker, Democratic-Farmer-Labor  29.85%

State Representative District 9B  (14.29 % of precincts reporting)

Tom Murphy, Republican 63.93%

Jason Satter, Democratic-Farmer-Labor  35.84%

State Representative District 12A (58.4% of precincts reporting)

Paul H. Anderson, Republican  73.18%

Edie Barrett, Democratic-Farmer-Labor   26173%

State Representative District 9A (70.75% of precincts reporting)

Jeff Backer, Republican 66.42%

Nancy Jost, Democratic-Farmer-Labor  33.2%

State Representative District 12B  (41.94% of precincts reporting)

Mary Franson,  Republican  77.05%

Jeremy Vinar,  Democratic-Farmer-Labor  22.87%

Governor and Lieutenant Governor (66 of 87 counties reporting)

Steve Patterson and Matt Huff, Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis  0.88%

James McCaskel and David Sandbeck, Legal Marijuana Now 1.13%

Scott Jensen and Matt Birk, Republican 41.54%

Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan, Democratic-Farmer-Labor  55.39%

Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter, Independence-Alliance 0.70%

Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A. Dwire, Socialist Workers  0.32%

Secretary of State (66 of 87 counties reporting)

Kim Crockett,  Republican  42.25%

Steve Simon,  Democratic-Farmer-Labor  57.67%

State Auditor (66 of 87 counties reporting)

Will Finn, Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis  1.82%

Tim Davis, Legal Marijuana Now  3.55%

Ryan Wilson, Republican 44.24%

Julie Blaha, Democratic-Farmer-Labor  50.33%

Attorney General (66 of 87 counties reporting)

Jim Schultz, Republican 46.50%

Keith Ellison,  Democratic-Farmer-Labor  53.40%

   Douglas County Offices

County Commissioner District 5

Shane A. Schmidt  0.00%

Heather A. Larson  0.00%

County Auditor - Treasurer

Vicki Doehling    0.00%

County Recorder

Mary Skillings   0.00%

County Sheriff

Troy Wolbersen  0.00%

County Attorney

Chad Larson   0.00%

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

District 1

Paul Barsness   0.00%

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

District 3

Rodney Froemming  0.00%

City Offices City of Alexandria

Council Member City of Alexandria Ward 1

Bill Franzen    0.00%

School District Offices

School Board Member Position 2 Independent School District

No. 206 (Alexandria)

Alan Zeithamer  0.00%

Vern Engstrom   0.00%

School Board Member Position 3 Independent School District

No. 206 (Alexandria)

Lynne M. Lommen 0.00%

Shawn Reilly  0.00%

School Board Member Position 4 Independent School District

No. 206 (Alexandria)

Laura Knudsen  0.00%

Sandra Susag  0.00%

School Board Member Position 5 Independent School District

No. 206 (Alexandria)

Maureen Eigen  0.00%

City Offices City of Brandon

Mayor City of Brandon

Roger Campbell 0.00%

Council Member City of Brandon

Jesee Beaumia 0.00%

Kevin Wade Challes 0.00%

Jordyn Bossert 0.00%

City Offices City of Carlos

Todd Burgess 0.00%

Kelly Kees 0.00%

Lyle Yochim 0.00%

City Offices City of Evansville

Mayor City of Evansville

Chuck Steffenson 0.00%

Council Member City of Evansville

Monica Olson 0.00%

Julie Aasness 0.00%

City Offices City of Forada

Mayor City of Forada

David Reller 0.00%

City Offices City of Garfield

Mayor City of Garfield

-

Council Member City of Garfield

Ryan Holverson 0.00%

Trent Ziegelman 0.00%

City Offices City of Kensington

Mayor City of Kensington

Jim Schecker 0.00%

Council Member City of Kensington

Brock L. Green 0.00%

Jared Johnson 0.00%

Joe Miles 0.00%

City Offices City of Miltona

Mayor City of Miltona

Alan Bettermann 0.00%

Brian Carpenter 0.00%

Council Member City of Miltona

Mickey Lint 0.00%

Pam Ward 0.00%

David Ward 0.00%

Kevin Lee 0.00%

Joseph Leesch 0.00%

City Offices City of Nelson

Mayor City of Nelson

-

Council Member City of Nelson

Sean Gay 0.00%

Corina M. Weinhandl 0.00%

 

City Offices City of Osakis

Mayor City of Osakis

Daniel J. Wessel 0.00%

Laura Backes 0.00%

Randy Anderson 0.00%

Stephanie Finnegan 0.00%

Grant County Offices

Grant County Sheriff

Jon Combs  0.00%

Grant County Attorney

Justin R. Anderson 0.00%

Grant County Recorder

HollyJo Wevley 0.00%

City Offices Elbow Lake

Council Member City of Elbow Lake

Darryl Larson 0.00%

Julie Larson 0.00%

Pope County Offices

County Commissioner District 1

Paul Gremmels 0.00%

County Auditor-Treasurer

Stephanie Rust 0.00%

County Recorder

Sarah Green 0.00%

County Sheriff

Tim Riley 0.00%

County Recorder

Sarah Green 0.00%

City Offices Glenwood

Mayor City of Glenwood

Sherri Olson Kazda 0.00%

Council Member City of Glenwood

Brent Cochran 0.00%

Neil W. Haynes 0.00%

City Offices Lowry

Mayor City of Lowry

_

Council Member City of Lowry

Virgil Cozlahr 0.00%

Mayor City of Starbuck

Gary Elmer Swenson 0.00%

Council Member City of Starbuck

Dane Christensen 0.00%

Christopher Taffe 0.00%

Mayor City of Villard

Jason Rupp  0.00%

Council Member City of Villard

Dean Chilan 0.00%

Mayor City of Sauk Centre

Warren Stone 0.00%

Council Member City of Sauk Centre

Heidi Leach 0.00%

Joseph Fuechtmann 0.00%

Tags