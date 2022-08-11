(Alexandria, MN)--Roughly 18 percent of eligible voters turned out and voted in Tuesday's primary election across Minnesota. Secretary of State Steve Simon says "that may sound like a low number, but primary turnout is much, much lower than general elections and this 18 percent showing was pretty good." Simon says voting went "almost flawlessly" from a technical standpoint in Tuesday's vote, but one county auditor in Greater Minnesota reported a "bat on the loose that frightened some voters."
Here in Douglas County, 21.5 percent of voters turned out for Tuesday's Primary election. Douglas County Auditor Vicki Doehling says that the "canvassing board will meet this morning to finalize the results."