(Glenwood, MN)--More than 120 rural Minnesota hospitals are receiving new ultrasound equipment through a grant. The Helmsley Charitable Trust announced an $18-million grant on Tuesday that will bring almost 200 ultrasound devices to Minnesota hospitals and health centers. The funding will also be used to train sonographers to use the equipment.
Glacial Ridge Health System in Glenwood is receiving $459,547 to purchase five ultrasound machines as part of a $26.4 million ultrasound initiative in Minnesota.