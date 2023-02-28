(Undated)--The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 115 crashes between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Monday alone due to slippery roadways. Officials say that none of the crashes were fatal. However, 18 of those crashes did result in injuries. There were reportedly an additional 81 spinouts on Minnesota highways during that time period. Freezing rain and mist made roadways very slippery early Monday.
The National Weather Service says another system will likely bring snow into Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday that could cause roadways to be slick once again.
For the latest on the roads call 511.