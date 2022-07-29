101st Resorters gets underway this weekend

(Alexandria, MN)--The Resorters Golf Tournament in Alexandria gets underway this weekend for the 101st year.
Organizers say they had 600 entries the first day registration opened. The Alexandria Golf Club can reportedly accommodate 448 players in the tournament. Additional flights in some divisions will take place at Geneva Golf Club.
Officials say this year’s Resorters starts with the Pro-Am on Saturday with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Alexandria Golf Club. The first of two Men’s Championship qualifying rounds begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Organizers say the match play will wrap up with the championship rounds at Alexandria Golf Club on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6.