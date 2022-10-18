(Undated)--The Minnesota State Patrol says there were nearly 100 accidents Friday morning due to snow and sleet. Officials say the majority of the crashes took place in St. Louis and Pine County with the snow and sleet that fell.
The Minnesota State Patrol also says there were accidents in southern Minnesota with a number of cars sliding into the ditches. Of the accidents they say there were no fatalities Friday but seven had injuries in the state.
Officials say with more wintry weather in store in the weeks and months ahead, this is a reminder to please drive carefully as conditions change.