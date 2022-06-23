(St. Paul, MN) -- Two weeks into the application period, state officials say about 750 thousand people have applied for COVID “hero pay” bonuses for front-line workers -- significantly more than the 667-thousand they originally estimated would be eligible. Labor and Industry Deputy Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach says estimates were difficult because of the number of eligibility criteria. She says, “we won’t know how many ultimately eligible applicants there are until after the appeals period is done and we’re able to process all of those appeals.” That comes after the 45-day application window closes. Officials will then equally divide the 500 million dollars the legislature authorized among all qualified applicants, with each check not to exceed 15-hundred dollars.
"Hero pay" bonus applications much higher than expected
