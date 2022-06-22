(St. Paul, MN)--The application window is open for Minnesota livestock and specialty crop producers to apply for drought relief grants. State Agriculture Commission Tom Peterson says only four counties – Goodhue, Rice, Wabasha, and Winona – aren’t eligible for the grants aimed at covering losses from last year’s severe drought. The grants worth up to 75-hundred dollars are available on a first-come, first-served basis until July 6th.
The drought relief is designed to help out farmers who were impacted by last year's drought in Minnesota.