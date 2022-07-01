(St. Paul, MN)--Officials say that extra law enforcement will be on Minnesota lakes and rivers this holiday weekend looking for impaired boaters. The D-N-R’s Adam Block says their goal is simple -- that every person who heads out on the water returns home safely at the end of the day. There’s an official “zero tolerance” policy for boating under the influence. Block says, “if you make that choice you will not get a warning and you won’t get a second chance -- you WILL be arrested.”
“Operation Dry Water” kicks off tomorrow (Saturday) and runs through July Fourth.