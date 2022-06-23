(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Police Department is reporting that the little boy who was pulled from the pool at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria back on June 11 has died.
Authorities say that six-year-old Japheth Peng died as a recent of the initial incident.
According to the report, the Alexandria Police Department received a call of a child drowning in the pool. Upon arrival, the victim had been taken out of the pool and CPR was started. The child was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria by North Ambulance in critical condition.
This investigation is active and ongoing.