(St. Cloud, MN)--The struggle continues for many non-profits trying to find enough volunteers. Michelle Rutka with Catholic Charities in St. Cloud says not only has the pandemic caused many volunteers to step away, but inflation has increased the demand for their services. She says you don’t need any special training to become a volunteer, and they will work with your schedule. Rutka also says they have group volunteer opportunities for families, businesses, classes, or clubs. More information can be found on their website, ccstcloud.org.
Charities having tough time finding volunteers in central Minnesota
Mark Anthony
