(Waite Park, MN)--A team from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office had to rescue a central Minnesota man who was stranded on top of a granite rock pile last weekend. The call came in at about 1:30 p-m Saturday. The man said he was suffering from heat exhaustion and stranded on top of the 80-to-100-foot tall pile in the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in Waite Park. K-M-S-P/T-V reports emergency responders used ropes and a basket to lower the 43-year-old man from the pile. Then, he was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.
The man was issued a citation for being in a restricted area of the park.