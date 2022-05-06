(St. Cloud, MN) -- Federal prosecutors say Andrew Welsh, owner of the well-known Press Bar in downtown Saint Cloud, is pleading guilty to setting fire to the building as part of a scheme to obtain insurance money. Authorities say in February 2020, 42-year-old Welsh used gasoline to set a fire in his basement office, resulting in the destruction of that building plus other damage. A sentencing date has not been set.
Central Minnesota former bar owner pleads guilty to arson
Mark Anthony
