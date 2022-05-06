Andrew Welsh

(Andrew Welsh mug courtesy: Stearns County Jail)

(St. Cloud, MN)  --  Federal prosecutors say Andrew Welsh, owner of the well-known Press Bar in downtown Saint Cloud, is pleading guilty to setting fire to the building as part of a scheme to obtain insurance money.  Authorities say in February 2020, 42-year-old Welsh used gasoline to set a fire in his basement office, resulting in the destruction of that building plus other damage.  A sentencing date has not been set.

Tags