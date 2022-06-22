(Alexandria, MN)--Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County invites everyone to a joint Blessing of the Build ceremony for two new homebuyers. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 1504 & 1508 Jasmine Drive, Alexandria. Organizers encourage everyone to come celebrate this milestone with the two newest Habitat homebuyers.
The Blessing of the Home is a time to offer thanks to God and to set the tone for the build. The event will end with participants and viewers using markers to write blessings and words of encouragement for the family on the boards of the home.
For more information, call 320-762-4255 or visit www.hfhdouglascounty.org.