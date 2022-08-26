(Alexandria, MN)--According to the state assessment scores released by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) on August 25, Alexandria Public Schools (APS) students continue to score above state averages in reading, math, and science in the percent of students proficient.
The state tests measure students' learning of the state academic standards in reading, math, and science. All students in grades 3 - 8 take the tests in reading and math, grade 10 students take a reading test, grade 11 students take a math test, and grades 5, 8 and students taking biology take the science test. Grade-level proficiency is determined by the students whose score meets or exceeds on the assessment. These assessments are part of Minnesota’s educational accountability system. MDE does not require students to demonstrate proficiency as a requirement for graduation.
The spring 2022 data reveals that:
- Alexandria students continued to outperform their state peers in math, including 9.6 percentage points in spring 2022. (APS, 54.4%; State, 44.8%)
- Alexandria students continued to outpace their state peers in reading, including 2.7 percentage points in spring 2022. (APS, 53.8%; State, 51.1%)
- Data celebration points include:
- A 9.3% increase in students proficient in reading at Grade 5.
- A 4.2% increase in students proficient in math at Grade 4.
- A 2.6% increase in students proficient in reading at Grade 3.
- A 2.8% increase in students proficient in math at Grade 11.
- A 9.6% increase in high school students proficient in science.
“Minnesota’s statewide assessments represent a snapshot of student learning of the standards. These results are used as one part of a comprehensive system,” stated Darcy Josephson, Assistant Superintendent – Teaching & Learning. “Our building leadership teams and district teams review the data to assist in developing strategies to meet the needs of students at Alexandria Public Schools.”