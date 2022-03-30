(Alexandria, MN)--The class of 2021 at Alexandria Area High School saw 93% of its students graduate from high school. Alexandria Area High School students are continuing to graduate at a higher rate than their peers across the state. The state average in 2021 was 83.3%.
Of the 298 students included in the state’s 2021 graduation date for Alexandria Area High School, 277 or 93% graduated, defined by the state as completing high school in four years.
A closer look at the data by student groups reveals students eligible for free or reduced meals graduated at a rate of 82.3% - 12 percentage points above the statewide average of 70.3%, while special education students graduated at a rate of 65.9% in 2021. Students who have individualized education plans (IEPs) can continue their education until they are 21 years old. The 7-year graduation rate for the special education student group is 89.0%.
The state’s goal is for school districts to have a four-year graduation rate of at least 90% for all students and at least 85% for each student group. The district continues to implement strategies to impact the graduation rate. Strategies include a tiered intervention system for at-risk students, individualized credit recovery plans with affected students, and expanding mental health supports across the district, supported by the voter-approved operating levy in November 2019.
“We are seeing positive results from support and intervention programs that are in place to help students complete their high school graduation requirements,” stated Darcy Josephson, Assistant Superintendent-Teaching & Learning. “As a continuous improvement organization, we will review our data to evaluate results across all student groups and identify areas where we may need additional strategies.”
Learn more about Alexandria’s graduation rates by visiting the Minnesota Department of Education’s Report Card (https://bit.ly/3iOVlzK)