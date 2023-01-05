(Undated)--The Minnesota State Patrol has been very busy over the past couple of days. With the latest winter storm, officials say that between 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, there was a total of 344 crashes statewide. Twenty-two people were reportedly injured in those crashes, and they says here was also one fatal crash in Clearwater in central Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol also helped out in another 1,036 incidents where vehicles spun-out and went into the ditch. They also say that 23 semis jackknifed around the state.
Much of the state received anywhere from 6 to 14 inches of snow over the two-day event.