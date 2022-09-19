Sgt. Troy Christianson says to pull off to the side when checking out fall colors

(Sgt. Troy Christianson picture courtesy: Minnesota State Patrol)

(St. Paul, MN)--Some parts of Minnesota are showing just a peek at the first fall colors, and there’ll soon be more people driving around to admire the changing foliage. State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christianson reminds leaf-watchers to pull off to the side of the road somewhere safe and to make sure and eliminate distractions while driving. According to Explore Minnesota, there are currently four areas where fall colors are at ten to 25 percent peak.