(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule protections for the past winter season are over for now. But Michael Schmitz, director of the Minnesota Energy Assistance Program at the Department of Commerce says it’s still not too late to ask for help. The deadline to apply for energy assistance is May 31st, and Schmitz is encouraging people to apply “as soon as possible.” Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule protects residential utility customers from having electric or natural gas service shut off between October 1st and April 30th. For more information on energy assistance, visit M-N-Dot-Gov-forward-slash-energy-assistance.
Minnesota Cold Weather Rule is now over
Mark Anthony
