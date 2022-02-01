(Alexandria, Minn.)--The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce had their annual banquet Monday night at Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center in Alexandria.
Outgoing President Lynn Jenc, of Alexandria Public Schools, passed the gavel on to new incoming Chamber Board President Matt Gilbertson of Viking Bank. Matt selected his theme for this year as “Catch the Passion.” The theme combines his love for fishing with his love for the Alexandria Lakes area.
Five young professionals under 40 were also honored last night at the event.
The event was in person this year after being done virtually last year.