(Minneapolis, MN) -- Officials say a man from Detroit Lakes in west-central Minnesota is the victim of a fatal shooting last Wednesday night in south Minneapolis. Thirty-four-year-old Nate Banks died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds and a woman at the apartment building was hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Information isn't available on what led up to the shootings. No arrests have been reported and the case remains under investigation.
Man from Detroit Lakes killed in shooting in Minneapolis
