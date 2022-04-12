Detroit Lakes

(Courtesy: MnDOT)

(Minneapolis, MN)  --  Officials say a man from Detroit Lakes in west-central Minnesota is the victim of a fatal shooting last Wednesday night in south Minneapolis.  Thirty-four-year-old Nate Banks died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds and a woman at the apartment building was hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds.  Information isn't available on what led up to the shootings.  No arrests have been reported and the case remains under investigation.

