(St. Cloud, MN)--A northwest Minnesota man is accused of soliciting a child for sex in central Minnesota. Court records show 56-year-old Darrin Watro of Vergas had online conversations with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old St. Cloud girl from July through September. The complaint says Watro admitted to sending pictures of his private parts to the girl and told her he was working in the Clearwater area and wanted to meet up. Watro is facing charges in Stearns County including soliciting a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct.
Man facing charges of soliciting sex with minor in central Minnesota
