(Osakis, MN) Don Ollom is unique in many ways. As a 97 year old man he has the distinction of living a long life, but that life could have been cut off much sooner. Something about him is much more rare than longevity. He is the believed to be the last surviving soldier from the USS Oklahoma. The USS Oklahoma, moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, was sunk by Japanese aircraft during the attack on Pearl Harbor. A total of 429 crewmen aboard the USS Oklahoma were killed in the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 1941, after the ship quickly capsized from the numerous torpedo hits, but not Don.
Don, now living in rural Osakis, admits that he was only 16 years old when he filled out his military entry form, claiming to be old enough to serve. The young Marine, originally from St. Paul, was assigned to the USS Oklahoma at the age of 17. Within moments of being on board the ship, Ollom says he found himself floating in the Pacific following the first bombings on Pearl Harbor, 80 years ago.
Five years ago, as one of a handful of surviving members of the USS Oklahoma, Don joined fellow shipmates Raymond Lee Richmond (who died in Aug. 2019 at the age of 100) and Paul Nichols at a special ceremony at Pearl Harbor on both December 7th and 8th, 2016.
Please join the MN Military & Veterans Museum at 7 p.m. on December 7th for a virtual Remembrance program (via Zoom) featuring a WWII Veteran (Don Ollom), two noted authors, the Commissioner of Veteran Affairs and others.