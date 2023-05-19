(St. Paul, MN)--Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to start clearing out of Minnesota for the start of the weekend. This comes after an air quality alert was issued for the entire state Thursday, and ending early Friday morning. The lowest air quality was reported in the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area, Alexandria, St. Cloud, Mankato, Moorhead, East Grand Forks, Roseau, Bemidji, Marshall, Ortonville, Worthington and the tribal nations of Red Lake and Mille Lacs.
Though the smoke is expected to leave the state for a couple of days, officials say it could return on Sunday.