(Undated)--Officials say that it will be cooler with mostly cloudy skies and breezy northwesterly winds on Friday. They say that some smoke will still be lingering aloft in the atmosphere until Friday evening when the smoke and clouds begin clearing.
By the way, looking ahead to this weekend they say we will have great weather with sunny skies and warming temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. In addition, officials say to expect the low to mid 80s for next week as we head into Memorial Day Weekend with some scattered showers possible.