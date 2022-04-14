URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
341 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022
MNZ041-047-048-054>056-064-141700-
/O.UPG.KMPX.WI.Y.0009.000000T0000Z-220415T0400Z/
/O.NEW.KMPX.HW.W.0001.220414T0841Z-220415T0400Z/
Douglas-Stevens-Pope-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Yellow Medicine-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Morris, Glenwood, Madison,
Benson, Montevideo, and Granite Falls
341 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Stevens, Pope, Lac Qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers during times of high
winds could produce rapid drops in visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
$$
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
525 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022
MNZ041>045-047>070-073>078-082>085-091>093-WIZ014>016-023>028-
151000-
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-
Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-
Kandiyohi-Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-
Yellow Medicine-Renville-McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota-
Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth-
Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-Polk-Barron-Rusk-
St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-Eau Claire-
525 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central and
southern Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.
Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected across much of central
and southern Minnesota, and potentially to around 60 mph in far
western Minnesota. Across west central Wisconsin, Wind gusts of 35
to 45 mph are expected.
Scattered snow showers are expected, with occasional bouts of low
visibility resulting from the falling and blowing snow.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.
No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
SKYWARN spotter activation will not be needed.