(St. Paul, Minn.)--Minnesota governor Tim Walz has authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist with security in St. Paul during the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with the death of George Floyd. But that doesn’t mean you’ll immediately see armed soldiers on the street, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Walz said in a written statement that the National Guard will assist local police “only if necessary. The three formers officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao, and Thomas Lane are also waiting to stand trial before the state this year.
The governor also says the Guard is ready to assist Minneapolis if needed following last week's shooting death of Amir Locke.