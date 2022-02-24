Ever wonder what snowshoeing is all about? This is your chance to find out! Or, maybe you already know and just want to enjoy a snowshoe hike with the naturalist. The park naturalist will give a brief history of snowshoes, styles, purposes and how to before leading a walk through a winter landscape. Plan to spend about an hour and half snowshoeing, where the naturalist will talk about Lake Carlos State Park and share some of the neat things you can only experience by getting out during the winter in this special place.
Bring your own snowshoes or borrow a pair of ours for free. No experience necessary. Dress in warm layers. Snowshoes will fit over your winter boots.
This program has limited space. Reserve your spot by emailing Benjamin.Eckhoff@state.mn.us or by calling Ben at 320-852-7200.
Location:
Lake Carlos State Park
Date:
Feb. 26, 2022
Time:
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Directions:
Go 10 miles north of Alexandria on State Hwy. 29, then 2 miles west on Hwy. 38.