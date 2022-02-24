Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 7-9pm at Lake Carlos State Park
Lake Carlos State Park is hosting the final candlelight snowshoe event of the season on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Drop by any time between 7 and 9 p.m. for snowshoeing as stars twinkle overhead.
Start at the Beach Parking Lot. Lighted trail is in the tamarack bog. The trail is well marked and packed as this is a not a regular all season trail.
Come out and snowshoe by the light of the moon and the kerosene lanterns along the trail. Snowshoe at your own pace along the lantern lit route during this drop-in program. The trail consists of a short or a long loop. The short loop is three quarters of a mile and the long loop is 1.2 miles in length. Enjoy one, both or do them multiple times. Choose your own adventure!
NOTES: Program is held outdoors. Dress warmly for outdoor winter conditions. Snowshoe walk is self-guided at your leisure.
This program is weather dependent and may be canceled if conditions do not allow for a safe experience. Please check the Minnesota State Parks and Trails Events Calendar for more information and updates.
Bring your own snowshoes. Snowshoes will also be available for rent at the park office during the time of the event for $6/pair on first come first serve basis. Some portions of trail may be walkable in just snow boots
Please stay off all other trails as the remaining trails in the park are groomed for cross-country skiing and are open to skiing only. If you have questions about trails or the event, please call the park or stop into the office for more information.
Save time: Get vehicle permits in advance online
A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks. Although permits are available at the park, save time by getting one in advance. Visit mndnr.gov/reservations, log in (or create an account), click on “entry permit,” select a duration of “one-day” ($7) or “year-round” ($35), and continue as directed. An email will be sent with a permit that can be printed and displayed in vehicles during park visits.
Note that severe weather, poor snow conditions, or other factors may cause this event to be changed or canceled. For updates, call (320) 852-7200 or check the visitor alert online at www.mndnr.gov/lakecarlos.