My mother was named queen of the kitchen in Minneapolis and Saint Paul. I had the pleasure of getting to eat her wonderful food every day. Mom can cook just about anything and she finds some great recipes.
A few years ago I bought her an Insta-pot. (If you do not have one, you should get one) With this tool you can make great meals in a fraction of the time.
Do you like to make yogurt? The Insta-pot can help!
How about making homemade mac and cheese in less than ten minuets!
You can purchase an Insta-pot for under $100. (I recommend the 8 quart)
Here is a recipe for BEEF STROGANOFF in the Insta-pot!
ENJOY!
as we say in my native country
Sahtein -Suhth-Tine- ( Arabic for two healths/ Bon appétit; enjoy your meal)