My mother was named queen of the kitchen in Minneapolis and Saint Paul. I had the pleasure of getting to eat her wonderful food every day. Mom can cook just about anything and she finds some great recipes.

A few years ago I bought her an Insta-pot. (If you do not have one, you should get one) With this tool you can make great meals in a fraction of the time.

Do you like to make yogurt? The Insta-pot can help!

How about making homemade mac and cheese in less than ten minuets!

You can purchase an Insta-pot for under $100. (I recommend the 8 quart

Here is a recipe for BEEF STROGANOFF in the Insta-pot! 

ENJOY!

as we say in my native country

Sahtein -Suhth-Tine- ( Arabic for two healths/ Bon appétit; enjoy your meal)

Tags