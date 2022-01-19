“There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind, and The third way is to be kind.”
-Mr. Rogers-
It's no secret that I like to eat out during my lunch here at work. I often frequent some of our fast-food and area restaurants. There have been multipool times that I am saddened to see customers treat the employees of these establishments. Here are just a few of the comments I have heard from customers in the restaurant;
"Are you dumb?"
"How hard is it to get (insert item) in the bag"
"Maybe you should have paid attention in school"
Let me add that I, Tom-E-Lee, get frustrated when I get something to go and the drive-thru forgets the sauce. I often call the establishment and just let them know of the mistake. I do not yell, I do not get angry, I understand mistakes happen. Ask yourself have you ever made a mistake that affected someone else...?
I know many of these employees personally and some of them have college degrees and just can't find a job in their field.
A few things to remember;
1. They are people, just trying to make a living in hard times.
2. They are not "dumb", some have degrees.
3. The job is hard and demanding.
4. They are understaffed.
5. They do not make the rules, cooperate handles that.
Just remember these words again from Mr. Rogers:
“There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind, and The third way is to be kind.”
-Mr. Rogers-