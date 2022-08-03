(Parkers Prairie, MN)--Members of the group Rust Junkies are having a car show and "Rip and Roar" this weekend in Parkers Prairie at City Park. The event will take place Sunday, August 7th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event, however, is so much more than just a bunch of people who love "old" cars. The groups is trying to do some good for Amber Schroeder. Amber was diagnosed with a benign Pilocytic Astrocytoma Grade 1 brain tumor at the age of 8-years-old. During her journey, she has had "three major brain tumor surgical retractions." The first took place in 2013, at initial diagnosis. The second surgery took place while she was in 8th grade, and third while she was in 11th grade in April of this year.
Her family also says she went through chemotherapy after diagnosis. Thankfully the tumor itself has not grown. Unfortunately, the blood vessels within a tumor are creating new ones and causing unnecessary hemorrhaging. She has been informed that "she’ll likely have to go through chemotherapy again."
Amber will have ongoing medical expenses throughout her journey with routine MRI’s for checkups, and possible additional surgeries. The event on Sunday will help Amber and her family with those expenses. There will be a free-will donation to help out with the costs and expenses.
Johnny Rocket, of the Rust Junkies, says there will also be a raffle during the event to help out Amber.
In addition, donations can also be made at Midwest Bank in Parkers Prairie for Amber. Come on out for a fun time, but also feel good about helping out an area teen.