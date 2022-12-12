(Alexandria, MN)--Kool-TV (Alexandria) is celebrating their 8th anniversary today. (Monday) The TV "station" launched fully as a broadcast network on Dec. 14, 2014 at 12:30 p.m. The regional network is owned by Jason Hirsch and Mark Anthony.
Hirsch says that Kool-TV went on the air "with a soft launch" a few days prior to that date to test their signal and work out a few minor issues, but the network has been fully operational since Dec. 14, 2014.
Hirsch and Anthony worked together at KSAX-TV and saw the need for local news, weather, and sports on TV for Greater Minnesota. Kool-TV continues to bring local news, weather, and sports at 6 a.m. each weekday morning, and also at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 10 p.m. each night to fill the void of KSAX-TV and KCCO-TV that pulled-out of the area.
Check your local cable guide for channel listings or catch Kool-TV on their digital platform on Roku TV or Fire TV channels.