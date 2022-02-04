Global School for Missionary Training is hosting an Informational meeting for parents and youth. Global School is an online training for individuals ages 17-25. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pizza Ranch in Glenwood. For more information or RSVP please call Greg Odell @ 320-815-6654.
Global School is a one-year program from October to May. Superintendent Dave Estwick of Glenwood will be one of the speakers. He'll be talking about youth culture and why Christians should consider enrolling today. Our spring classes are starting next Wednesday evening through a zoom class. The foundation of the school is based upon II Timothy 2:15.