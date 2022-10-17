(Onamia, MN)--One of the best selling singer/songwriters of the 1980s and 1990s made an appearance in Greater Minnesota over the weekend. Singer Michael Bolton was at the Grand Casino Mille Lacs in Onamia on Saturday evening.
Bolton sang all of his big hits including: "How Am I Suppose to Live Without You," "When a Man Loves a Woman," "To Love Somebody," "Time, Love and Tenderness," and many more.
Next up an the Casino is Daughtry on Nov. 5th and Marie Osmond on Dec. 15th. For tickets go to: https://grandcasinomn.com/entertainment.