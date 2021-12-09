(Alexandria, MN) The Lakes Area Theatre is hosting a couple of radio shows this Friday night. The shows are "My Friend Irma: Christmas" and "O-Christmas Tree." On stage will be Shannon Berns, Billy Glade, Paula Glade, Scott Banta and Samantha Van Horn.
Showtime is 7:00pm. The theatre holds about 50 people and seating can be reserved; however, on the night of the performance it is first come, first served.
Lakes Area Radio Theatre voice actors bring "old time" and "contemporary" written radio stories to life in front of a live studio audience on the second Friday of every month at 7:00 pm, doors open at 6:00 pm. Admission is $8, tickets available at the door only.
The Lakes Area Radio Theatre is located at 4133 Iowa Street on the south side of Alexandria.