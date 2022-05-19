Mary Lynn Rajskub

(Mary Lynn Rajskub courtesy: Facebook)

(Undated)--Mary Lynn Rajskub or "Chloe" from the TV show "24" visits with Mark Anthony.  She discusses how Kiefer Sutherland gave her acting lessons, making out with Tom Cruise, dating during COVID, and her new book "Fame-ish."

Mary Lynn Rajskub interview with Mark Anthony

Tags