Douglas County Commissioners

(Courtesy: Douglas County)

(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.  Tom Chorley has more.

Douglas County Commissioners meeting for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

06-15-22 - COUNTY – VOA HEADLINES

A May Storms Update

An Update on high water levels on County Lakes

A Storm Debris Staging Agreement

Temporary Special Controls for Water Surface Zoning

Approve Advertising for Bids: on the CR 45 and 82 Roundabout

Approve Order of a Tandem Snow Plow Truck

Final Plats and Conditional Use Permits

Approve Compliance Repairs on the Public Works Fuel Station

A DNR Boat and Water Safety Grant

Exterior Work on the Admin Building South Entrance