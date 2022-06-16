(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Tom Chorley has more.
06-15-22 - COUNTY – VOA HEADLINES
A May Storms Update
An Update on high water levels on County Lakes
A Storm Debris Staging Agreement
Temporary Special Controls for Water Surface Zoning
Approve Advertising for Bids: on the CR 45 and 82 Roundabout
Approve Order of a Tandem Snow Plow Truck
Final Plats and Conditional Use Permits
Approve Compliance Repairs on the Public Works Fuel Station
A DNR Boat and Water Safety Grant
Exterior Work on the Admin Building South Entrance