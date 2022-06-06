Win a Lunch Break for the Alexandria VFW Post 936

Enter to win here!

 Nick Tsuguliev

The Alexandria VFW Post 936 is giving away a Lunch Break!  Sign up to win lunch for up to 20 people at your workplace.  Must be within a 10 mile radius of Alexandria for delivery.  Winners will be picked on June 24th, July 15th, and August 26th. 