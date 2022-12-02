Santa's Sleigh – 2022 Official Rules
Once again, Santa's Sleigh is being loaded with goodies and he'll be landing in the KX92 Studios beginning December 12th, 2022.
Listen for the obvious cue from Santa, call in at 320-763-9274 and guess which of these prizes are in Santa's Sleigh today... and if you're correct, you'll win. If your guess is incorrect you still win a certificate for a two liter bottle of Sprite or Sprite Zero from Viking Coca Cola and Elden’s!
Here is the 2022 Prize List (in alphabetical order):
Alextronics Paradigm Speakers
Clear Point Construction Playstation PS5
Diekman’s Jewelry Harley Davidson Watch
DS Powersports Helmet, Strider Bike $50 Gift Certificate
Hedine Jewelry $250 Gift Certificate
Karrow Jewelers 14 kt Gold Necklace
NAPA of Central MN Craftsman Tool Chest
Plaza Tire and Auto 239 Piece Gear wrench Tool Kit
Real Estate by Jo IRobot Roomba 13
Smokin’ Brews and ‘Ques BBQ meal for up to 20 people - 10lbs of pulled pork, 10 lbs of smoked mac and cheese, 10 lbs smoked beans, 5 lbs of slaw
Woodsman Axe Axe Throwing Prize pack:
Axe, Target, 6 session punch card
Rules for What's In Santa's Sleigh on KXRA FM – KX92:
*There will be 11 prize winners. One each day, Monday through Saturday, starting Monday December 12th and ending Friday December 23rd, 2022.
*Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash and are NOT transferable.
*Winners must claim their prize between 8am and 5pm any weekday at the Leighton Broadcasting -KXRA offices at 1312 Broadway in Alexandria.
*Winners must provide a photo ID, and will be required to sign a release form indicating that he or she has received their prize in full.
*Prize must be picked up by winner within thirty (30) days or prize is void.
*Winner agrees to pay any applicable tax.
*Must be 18 to enter, play and win.
*Employees of Leighton Broadcasting, participating clients and their immediate family are not eligible to win.
*Contest ends December 23rd, 2022.
*No purchase necessary to qualify or win.
*Information gathered will not be shared and will be used for verification purposes only.
*In exchange for this prize your name, voice and/or likeness will be used on air, on line or in other media for advertising and publicity purposes at the discretion of Leighton Broadcasting of Alexandria.
*One SLEIGH winner per household.
Listen for the obvious Santa’s Sleigh Cue to call in and Play Santa’s Sleigh on KX92 at 320 763-9274.