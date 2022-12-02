Santa's Sleigh 2022

Listen for Santa, then call 320 763-9274 play!

Santa's Sleigh – 2022 Official Rules

Once again, Santa's Sleigh is being loaded with goodies and he'll be landing in the KX92 Studios beginning December 12th, 2022. 

Listen for the obvious cue from Santa, call in at 320-763-9274 and guess which of these prizes are in Santa's Sleigh today... and if you're correct, you'll win. If your guess is incorrect you still win a certificate for a two liter bottle of Sprite or Sprite Zero from Viking Coca Cola and Elden’s!

Here is the 2022 Prize List (in alphabetical order):

Alextronics                                         Paradigm Speakers

Clear Point Construction                   Playstation PS5

Diekman’s Jewelry                             Harley Davidson Watch 

DS Powersports                                 Helmet, Strider Bike $50 Gift Certificate

Hedine Jewelry                                   $250 Gift Certificate

Karrow Jewelers                                 14 kt Gold Necklace

NAPA of Central MN                          Craftsman Tool Chest

Plaza Tire and Auto                            239 Piece Gear wrench Tool Kit  

Real Estate by Jo                                IRobot Roomba 13

Smokin’ Brews and ‘Ques                  BBQ meal for up to 20 people - 10lbs of pulled pork, 10 lbs of smoked mac and cheese, 10 lbs smoked beans, 5 lbs of slaw     

Woodsman Axe                                  Axe Throwing Prize pack:

Axe, Target, 6 session punch card

 

Rules for What's In Santa's Sleigh on KXRA FM – KX92:

*There will be 11 prize winners. One each day, Monday through Saturday, starting Monday December 12th and ending Friday December 23rd, 2022. 

*Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash and are NOT transferable.

*Winners must claim their prize between 8am and 5pm any weekday at the Leighton Broadcasting -KXRA offices at 1312 Broadway in Alexandria.

*Winners must provide a photo ID, and will be required to sign a release form indicating that he or she has received their prize in full.

*Prize must be picked up by winner within thirty (30) days or prize is void.

*Winner agrees to pay any applicable tax.

*Must be 18 to enter, play and win.

*Employees of Leighton Broadcasting, participating clients and their immediate family are not eligible to win.

*Contest ends December 23rd, 2022. 

*No purchase necessary to qualify or win.

*Information gathered will not be shared and will be used for verification purposes only.

*In exchange for this prize your name, voice and/or likeness will be used on air, on line or in other media for advertising and publicity purposes at the discretion of Leighton Broadcasting of Alexandria.

*One SLEIGH winner per household.

Listen for the obvious Santa’s Sleigh Cue to call in and Play Santa’s Sleigh on KX92 at 320 763-9274.