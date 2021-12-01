Santa's Sleigh – 2021 Official Rules
Once again, Santa's Sleigh is being loaded with goodies and he'll be landing in the KX92 Studios beginning December 6th, 2021.
Listen for the obvious cue from Santa, call in at 320 763-9274 and guess which of these prizes are in Santa's Sleigh today... and if you're correct, you'll win. If your guess is incorrect you still win a certificate for a two liter bottle of Sprite or Sprite Zero from Viking Coca Cola and Elden’s!
Here is the 2021 Prize List (in alphabetical order):
Alextronics: Paradign Stylus Series Speakers
Clear Point Construction: YETI 45 Cooler and 4 YETI Colsters
Diekman’s Jewelry: Men’s gold Wittnauer watch
DS Powersports: Fly Racing Outpost Jacket, DS Powersports Sweatshirt, $75 Apparel Gift Certificate
Hedine Jewelers: $250 Gift Certificate
Jakes Bikes: $200 Gift Certificate for in stock merchandise
Karrow Jewelers: White gold necklace with Emerald and diamond Pendant.
MN Olive Oil Company: Gift Basket with olive & balsamic oils, cook book, spaghetti Sauce & noodles, bread kit plus other goodies
NAPA of Central MN: NAPA 2 hp 26 Gallon Air Compressor
Plaza Tire & Auto: Craftsman Cordless Impact Wrench and Craftsman Cordless 4 Toll Combo Kit
Real Estate by Jo: Ring Video Doorbell – newest generation, 2020 release – 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installation – Venetian Bronze With Solar charger.
Woodsman Axe Throwing Co: 1 Hour axe throwing party for up to 20 people.
Here are the Rules for What's In Santa's Sleigh on KXRA FM – KX92:
*There will be 12 prize winners. One each day, Monday through Friday, starting Monday December 6th and ending Tuesday December 21st, 2021.
*Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash and are NOT transferable.
*Winners must claim their prize between 8am and 5pm any weekday at the KXRA offices at 1312 Broadway in Alexandria.
*Winners must provide a photo ID, and will be required to sign a release form indicating that he or she has received their prize in full.
*Prize must be picked up by winner within thirty (30) days or prize is void.
*Winner agrees to pay any applicable tax.
*Must be 18 to enter, play and win.
*Employees of Leighton Broadcasting, participating clients and their immediate family are not eligible to win.
*Contest ends December 21st, 2021.
*No purchase necessary to qualify or win.
*Information gathered will not be shared and will be used for verification purposes only.
*In exchange for this prize your name, voice and/or likeness will be used on air, on line or in other media for advertising and publicity purposes at the discretion of Leighton Broadcasting of Alexandria.
*One Santa Sleigh winner per household.
Listen for the obvious Santa’s Sleigh Cue to call in and Play Santa’s Sleigh on KX92 at 320 763-9274.