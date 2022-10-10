Pump'n'Polish with Jerry's Car & Truck Wash

Play to a $100 gas gift card and free car wash here!

Play, "Pump'n'Polish" for your chance to win a $100 gas gift card and a free car wash to Jerry's USave and Car & Truck Wash.  There will be 5 lucky winners.  All you have to do is enter your email address and follow the prompts.  If you want to feel really lucky, download their app for 5 extra chances to win!

Enter here!