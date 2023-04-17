Catering to Your Graduate!

Time to plan for your graduation party. Save some time on preparing the food and register for your chance to win a $250 gift card for pick up catering for your graduate's party from the Depot Smokehouse and Tavern.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- This Is the City With the Richest Middle Class in Minnesota
- Organized search ends for missing Minnesota woman
- Man is arrested in connection to the death of central Minnesota woman
- Man dies after being struck by a train in Cass County
- Motorcycle driver dies in crash with vehicle on Highway 106 in Jefferson County, authorities say
- Suspect is In custody after officer shot while serving warrant
- Spring flooding is causing issues on some roads in west central Minnesota
- MnDOT releases list of road projects for this year
- This Is the City With the Richest Middle Class in Iowa
- Father of missing Winona woman's children speaks out