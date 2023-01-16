(Fargo, ND)--Giving Hearts Day 2023 is going to be one for the record books – thanks to Gate City Bank. On Tuesday, January 10, the bank held a special pre-Giving Hearts Day surprise announcement in the Swiontek Center at its headquarters in downtown Fargo, ND. A crowd of roughly 100 people attended the event, including representatives of nearly 40 Giving Hearts Day charities, as well as many team members and community partners.
During the ceremony, the bank announced that for Giving Hearts Day 2023, its going BIGGER than ever before. One Hundred Grand, One Hundred Years. Since 2014, Gate City Bank has become known for finding new and creative ways to support beloved Giving Hearts Day charities, giving back more and more each year. Through community nomination contests, matching team member donations, surprise bonus gifts and more, the bank has always gone big, resulting in a $1.5 million impact.
To celebrate 100 years of better banking, and in honor of the incredible Giving Hearts Day charities that keep our communities strong, Gate City Bank will not only gift $5,000 to five lucky charities through its annual nomination contest – which allows community members to nominate their favorite charities as many times and as often as they want – but it will also donate $100,000* to one lucky charity!
The nomination period will run from January 18 to February 2, and the top winner (as well as the five $5,000 winners) will be chosen through a random drawing and announced on Giving Hearts Day, February 9. “Our story began a century ago, when our founder William D. Gillespie assembled a small group of tenacious visionaries and led them on an incredible journey, one that would ultimately spark the reimagining of community banking and giving,” said Kevin Hanson, President & CEO.
“Today, their vision lives on and is shared in the spirit of Giving Hearts Day. Seeing so much passion for our regional charities is nothing short of inspiring – a true testament to the goodness that lives in our communities – and we love showing support in momentous ways.”
Team members and a number of community partners came together by the hundreds to display heart hands across the 22 communities Gate City Bank serves. And while the final number fell slightly short of the 400 heart hands needed to break the record, more importantly, the bank was thankful to accomplish the true goal – to show a massive sign of love and appreciation for Giving Hearts Day charities in a way that was fun and different.
To learn more about Gate City Bank’s partnership with Giving Hearts Day, visit GateCity.Bank/GivingHeartsDay.
Gate City Bank has a location in Alexandria at 1630 Broadway St. They have a total of 43 locations across 22 communities in North Dakota and Minnesota.
About Giving Hearts Day
This annual 24-hour fundraising initiative is organized by Dakota Medical Foundation, and benefits charities in North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Since the first event in 2008, generous donors have given more than $138 million, 100% of which goes directly to charities