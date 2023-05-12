(Alexandria, MN)--Local leader Vic Dale brings her experience to Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union (MMFCU) stepping into the role of Alexandria Branch Manager.
With more than two decades of experience in banking and leadership, Vic joins a full-service office that includes mortgage, business services, insurance, and investments. She has been active in Rotary and her church for many years and completed the Leadership Alexandria programs.
“Being from Alexandria area and raising my family here, community is important to me. The values at the credit union, including ‘Sense of Community’ really resonates with me.” said Dale.
“I’m excited to have Vic on our team and managing our office in Alexandria,” said Danielle Addison, Regional Manager. “Her love for the Alexandria community and experience will round out our local team.”
Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union is a member owned financial cooperative serving central Minnesota. What sets MMFCU apart from other financial institutions is that our members are owners and have a vested interest in our success. Any profits are returned to our membership in the form of higher dividend rates, lower interest rates on loans, additional technology, and growth in services. MMFCU has 13 locations and participates in CO-OP Shared Branching offering an additional 5,900 locations nationwide. Deposits are federally insured by NCUA and we are an Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at mmfcu.org.