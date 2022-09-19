Scooter's Coffees has ribbon cutting ceremony Friday in Alexandria

Alexandria, MN)--Scooter’s Coffee celebrates new location in Alexandria. Scooter’s Coffee held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, September 16 to celebrate its grand opening at 55 Carlos Ave. in Alexandria.
Scooter’s is known for its fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries. Scooter’s Coffee has been serving coffee for more than 20 years and has more than 450 locations in 26 states across the nation. Its signature drink is the Caramelicious. Learn more by visiting scooterscoffee.com.
Ribbon Cuttings are a service offered by the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, email info@alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.