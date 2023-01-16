(Fergus Falls, MN)-- The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) presented Otter Tail Power Company with the association's Emergency Recovery Award for its outstanding restoration efforts during and after the storm that hit parts of the company's service area on May 12, 2022.
Presented to EEI member companies twice a year, this award recognizes recovery efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. A panel of judges chose the winners following an international nomination process.
Catastrophic storm sweeps through service area The National Weather Service labeled the May 12 storm that ravaged through Minnesota and South Dakota a derecho. The damage was staggering. More than 40 percent of the company's feeders experienced an interruption, impacting nearly half of Otter Tail Power's 422 communities and leaving approximately 24,000 without electricity.
Restoration efforts involved complicated logistics across the company's service area. But Otter Tail Power employees rallied-working safely during long hours over multiple days to restore power, make repairs, and pick up others' accountabilities as needed while more than 115 employees in the field pushed toward the areas hardest hit.
"Throughout the past six months, electric companies faced devastating hurricanes, unprecedented heat waves, and many other extreme weather events that impacted the customers and communities we serve," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "I commend Otter Tail Power's commitment to restore service for its customers safely and quickly under challenging conditions. Otter Tail Power is undoubtedly deserving of this national recognition, and I'm honored to present them with this well-deserved award."